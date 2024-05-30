Hawaii’s Carissa Moore eliminated in Tahiti

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore was eliminated by Costa Rica’s Brisa Hennessy 12.66 to 9.44 in Wednesday’s quarterfinals of the Shiseido Tahiti Pro in Teahupo‘o, Tahiti.

France’s Vahine Fierro defeated Hennessy 15.17 to 12.00 in the final later Wednesday.

Fellow local women’s surfers Bettylou Sakura Johnson and Gabriela Bryan did not advance out of the elimination round.

On the men’s side, Hawaii’s John John Florence and Barron Mamiya will compete in the 16-surfer bracket stage.