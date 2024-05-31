Letter: Sign bill to help mentally ill homeless off streets

A homeless encampment is seen along South King Street on May 14.

I am a retired social worker who has lived and worked on Hawaii island for over four decades. I encourage Gov. Josh Green to sign Senate Bill 3139. This program has the potential to help our most severely mentally ill citizens receive treatment.

I have always been a supporter of the ACLU, but this time I believe that it does not have the best interests of citizens at heart.

When a person is having a severe mental health crisis they are not capable of making decisions for themselves. Some say this behavioral health service exists because we don’t want tourists to be affected by coming into contact with a person in a mental health crisis. That is a cop-out. It is because we really do care about our fellow citizens that we need such a program.

Please, Gov. Green, sign SB 3139.

Mary Hudak

Hilo

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter