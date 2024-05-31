Kokua Line: How do needy kids get SUN Bucks?

Question: Regarding summer EBT for kids (808ne.ws/3VnP4iP), how do we get that?

Answer: Most lower-­income families with children eligible for SUN Bucks, also known as Summer EBT, will automatically receive the $177 payment per eligible child without having to apply, according to the state Department of Human Serv­ices. However, some other families will need to apply, and details about how to do that should be available in June, according to a news release from the department. For updates throughout June, needy families should check Hawaii’s SUN Bucks website (fns.usda.gov/summer/sunbucks/hawaii) or the DHS website (humanservices.hawaii.gov).

In the meantime it’s important for families to make sure their mailing address is up to date with their child’s school, and in SNAP and TANF records, if they receive those benefits. SUN Bucks will be issued to EBT cards that will be mailed to the address in SNAP or TANF records, or on file with the eligible child’s school, the DHS said.

SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. TANF stands for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. EBT stands for Electronic Benefit Card, a debit card to be spent on groceries and other eligible expenses.

SUN Bucks are meant to supplement needy children’s access to healthy groceries during summer months when they won’t eat breakfast and lunch at school.

The DHS said the children who will receive SUN Bucks automatically, without an application, include students whose households received or will receive SNAP or TANF benefits at any time between July 1, 2023, and Aug. 4, 2024; and children who applied for and were individually approved to receive free or reduced- price school meals through the National School Lunch Program during the 2023-24 school year.

By contrast, children in the following categories may be eligible but will need to apply, once the application process is finalized, the DHS said:

>> Homeless children

>> Migrant children

>> “Children who receive free or reduced- price school meals but did not complete an NSLP application (for example, if the child attends a Community Eligibility Provision school where all students are provided free or reduced-price meals without applying)”

Q: Isn’t the new Makaha bridge supposed to be done by now?

A: Yes, the replacement of two old wooden bridges along Farrington Highway near Kili Drive with steel spans was supposed to be finished by the end of May, but the state Department of Transportation has pushed back the “estimated completion” date to mid-June, “due to necessary adjustments to drainage between the bridges and availability of materials for the slope wall at Bridge No. 3,” it said in a news release.

“All continued work on the Makaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A Replacement Project will be daytime work with a single lane closure in the direction of work, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Remaining work includes assembling the bus shelter, pouring concrete for the sidewalk adjacent to the bus shelter, installation of zone guard barriers and end treatments along approach slabs, construction of an access road, and landscaping,” the DOT said.

“Traffic in both directions will be maintained through the remaining open lane using alternating traffic control contraflow. Flaggers and special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Access to Makaha Beach Park, Kea‘au Beach Park, Makua Beach Park and Keawa‘ula Beach/Yokohama Bay will be available during the closure.”

First responders will have priority traversing the work zone, it said.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.