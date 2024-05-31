Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, May 31, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Maui firefighter charged with sex assault has history of domestic violence

Peter Boylan

By Peter Boylan

Today

Crime in HawaiiEditors' PicksMaui

COURTESY PHOTO Shawn Thomas Rogers
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY PHOTO

Shawn Thomas Rogers