Galdiano in position to make serious run at U.S. Women’s Open

Mariel Galdiano put herself in position to make her second cut at a U.S. Women’s Open on Thursday, while defending champion Allisen Corpuz has work to do to make it to the weekend.

Galdiano, who was teammates with Corpuz at Punahou before playing at UCLA, shot a 1-over 71 in tough conditions to sit in a tie for 15th place after the opening round at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pa.

The 25-year-old has made the cut only once in her previous five U.S. Women’s Open appearances.

It was on the same golf course nine years ago, when she closed with back-to-back 71s to finish in a tie for 42nd place at 6 over.

Saying the course was playing much more difficult this time before the tournament started, Galdiano opened with a double bogey on her first hole, the par-4 10th, before shooting under par the rest of the way. She bounced back with a birdie on 11 and closed with three birdies over her final seven holes.

Only seven golfers in the morning wave shot a better score.

“I had a tough start but bounced back nicely on my second nine,” Galdiano wrote in a text to the Star-Advertiser. “I hit some good shots into the greens which set me up nicely to get birdies. I thought I did a good job staying composed, and I’m excited to play (today) and try to make more birdies.”

Corpuz, who also teed off in the morning, was under par for three holes on the front nine. She was 1 over after 11 when she triple-bogeyed the difficult par-3 12th.

She added a bogey on 16 to finish at 5 over in a tie for 70th place.

“Just kind of misclubbed on 12 and made a mess out of it,” Corpuz said. “It was really just one bad shot. Even that was kind of unlucky. Just kind of told myself like, hey, just try to hopefully make a few coming in. Wasn’t able to putt. Made a really solid par save on the last hole.”

The top 60 and ties make the cut for the weekend.

Corpuz wasn’t the only player to run into trouble on 12. World No. 1 Nelly Korda, who has won six of her past seven LPGA Tour starts, shot a 10 with three penalties on the hole and finished the first round at 10-over 80, tied with world No. 3 Lydia Ko, who made six bogeys, a double and a triple, and world No. 5 Brooke Henderson.

The average score of the top 10 golfers in the world rankings, who are all in the field, was 76.3.

Corpuz will begin her second round at 1:47 p.m. local time, while Galdiano will follow at 2:42.