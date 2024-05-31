Scoreboard – May 31, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Calendar

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

SATURDAY

PADDLING

Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a: Manu O Ke Kai, 8:30 a.m. at Haleiwa Beach Park.

BULLETIN BOARD

Kahuku High School

Kahuku is seeking a JV girls volleyball head coach and Varsity White girls volleyball head coach. Deadline is June 6. Interviews

scheduled for the following week. E-mail

resumes to: Kahuku athletic director Gillian Yamagata at gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us

SOFTBALL

ILH ALL-STARS

DIVISION II

Player of the Year: Shelby Baguio

(Damien, Sr.)

Coach of the Year: Eddie Kealoha

(Damien)

First Team

Catcher: Jaelyn Natividad (Damien, Jr.)

First Base: Kate Lida (Pac-Five, So.)

Second Base: Kylie Oshita (Pac-Five, Jr.)

Third Base: Filinga Tuifua (Damien, Fr.)

Outfield: Ry Townsend (Damien, So.);

Emily Aikau (Pac-Five, So.); Mauliola

Zuttermeister (Pac-Five, Fr.)

Designated Hitter: Tiare-Lei Keanu

(Sacred Heart, Fr.)

Utility: Kylie Garcia (Damien, Sr.)

Pitcher: Miya Yoshioka (Pac-Five, Fr.);

Weslyn Fujiyama (Sacred Heart, Jr.)

Honorable Mention

Damien: Kaia Marcellino-See (Sr.); Kailen Tolentino (Sr.); Nanea Dupont (Fr.).

Pac-Five: Angelina Facchini (Jr.); Myla Suapaia (Jr.); Dahlia Gangano (So.); Kaimana Siu (So.); Naomi Emi (Fr.).

Sacred Hearts: Lovey Beebe (Sr.); Jaime Tumbaga (Sr.); Kylee Maene-Kido (Jr.); Brazhelya Tadaki (So.); Destiny Tautofi (So.); Madison Eusebio (Fr.); Peyton Manning (Fr.); Brielle Nakoa (Fr.).

DIVISION I-AA

Co-Players of the Year: Mya Kishida

(Kamehameha-Blue, So.);

Sivaolegalumaimoana Gaea (Kamehameha-

White, Fr.); Lani Brash-Kaneshiro

(Punahou, Sr.)

Coach of the Year: Gary Ichimura

(Kamehameha-Blue)

First Team

Catcher: Kelsey Kaluna-Thomas

(Kamehameha-Blue, Sr.)

First Base: Logan Oda-Bunag

(Kamehameha-Blue, Jr.)

Second Base: Hayden Dumlao

(Kamehameha-Blue, Fr.)

Third Base: Jade Kiya (Kamehameha-Blue,

Jr.)

Outfield: Alisiya Medeiros (Kamehameha-

Blue, Sr.); Kalea Hope Morinaga

(Kamehameha-Blue, Sr.); Aulii Chong

(Kamehameha-Blue, Jr.); Kaily Adachi

(Kamehameha-White, So.); Trisha Nitta

(Punahou, Sr.)

Designated Hitter: Sierra Hao

(Kamehameha-Blue, Jr.)

Utility: Kekuaokalani Resurection

(Kamehameha-Blue, Sr.)

Pitcher: Rylie Teramoto (Kamehameha-

Blue, Fr.)

Honorable Mention

Punahou: Grace Washington (Fr.); Chase

Mokiao (So.).