Scoreboard – May 31, 2024

Calendar
Today
No local sporting events scheduled
SATURDAY
PADDLING
Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a: Manu O Ke Kai, 8:30 a.m. at Haleiwa Beach Park.
BULLETIN BOARD
Kahuku High School
Kahuku is seeking a JV girls volleyball head coach and Varsity White girls volleyball head coach. Deadline is June 6. Interviews
scheduled for the following week. E-mail
resumes to: Kahuku athletic director Gillian Yamagata at gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us
SOFTBALL
ILH ALL-STARS
DIVISION II
Player of the Year: Shelby Baguio
(Damien, Sr.)
Coach of the Year: Eddie Kealoha
(Damien)
First Team
Catcher: Jaelyn Natividad (Damien, Jr.)
First Base: Kate Lida (Pac-Five, So.)
Second Base: Kylie Oshita (Pac-Five, Jr.)
Third Base: Filinga Tuifua (Damien, Fr.)
Outfield: Ry Townsend (Damien, So.);
Emily Aikau (Pac-Five, So.); Mauliola
Zuttermeister (Pac-Five, Fr.)
Designated Hitter: Tiare-Lei Keanu
(Sacred Heart, Fr.)
Utility: Kylie Garcia (Damien, Sr.)
Pitcher: Miya Yoshioka (Pac-Five, Fr.);
Weslyn Fujiyama (Sacred Heart, Jr.)
Honorable Mention
Damien: Kaia Marcellino-See (Sr.); Kailen Tolentino (Sr.); Nanea Dupont (Fr.).
Pac-Five: Angelina Facchini (Jr.); Myla Suapaia (Jr.); Dahlia Gangano (So.); Kaimana Siu (So.); Naomi Emi (Fr.).
Sacred Hearts: Lovey Beebe (Sr.); Jaime Tumbaga (Sr.); Kylee Maene-Kido (Jr.); Brazhelya Tadaki (So.); Destiny Tautofi (So.); Madison Eusebio (Fr.); Peyton Manning (Fr.); Brielle Nakoa (Fr.).
DIVISION I-AA
Co-Players of the Year: Mya Kishida
(Kamehameha-Blue, So.);
Sivaolegalumaimoana Gaea (Kamehameha-
White, Fr.); Lani Brash-Kaneshiro
(Punahou, Sr.)
Coach of the Year: Gary Ichimura
(Kamehameha-Blue)
Catcher: Kelsey Kaluna-Thomas
(Kamehameha-Blue, Sr.)
First Base: Logan Oda-Bunag
(Kamehameha-Blue, Jr.)
Second Base: Hayden Dumlao
(Kamehameha-Blue, Fr.)
Third Base: Jade Kiya (Kamehameha-Blue,
Jr.)
Outfield: Alisiya Medeiros (Kamehameha-
Blue, Sr.); Kalea Hope Morinaga
(Kamehameha-Blue, Sr.); Aulii Chong
(Kamehameha-Blue, Jr.); Kaily Adachi
(Kamehameha-White, So.); Trisha Nitta
Designated Hitter: Sierra Hao
(Kamehameha-Blue, Jr.)
Utility: Kekuaokalani Resurection
(Kamehameha-Blue, Sr.)
Pitcher: Rylie Teramoto (Kamehameha-
Blue, Fr.)
Punahou: Grace Washington (Fr.); Chase
Mokiao (So.).