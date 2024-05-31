UH football program gets 6 national TV games

Six of the University of Hawaii football team’s 12 games this season will be available for viewing on a national platform.

Most prominent will be the Rainbow Warriors’ Aug. 31 home game against UCLA on CBS. It will mark the Warriors’ first appearance on network television (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox) since the 2012 opener against USC. The last UH home game on network television was the 2005 game against Fresno State on ABC.

“I think it’s a chance for the whole world to understand what was built over the last two years,” UH associate head coach Chris Brown said. “I think we have a lot of great players that are going to showcase that, and are going to be very excited and motivated.”

The UH-UCLA game also will kick off at 1:30 p.m., the earliest start since the Ching Complex became the Warriors’ temporary home venue in 2021.

CBS Sports Network will televise the Oct. 5 game at San Diego State, Oct. 12 against Boise State, and Nov. 9 against UNLV. Those three games are part of the Mountain West’s television package.

The Warriors’ Oct. 19 road game against Washington State will air on the CW. The departure of 10 members of what was the Pac-12 contributed to the demise of the Pac-12 Network. Holdovers Washington State and Oregon State reached a one-year deal with the CW and Fox to televise their home games.

The Sept. 14 road game against Sam Houston will be streamed on ESPN+.

Spectrum Sports, which holds the television rights to UH sports, is expected to produce pay-per-view telecasts of UH’s games against Delaware State, Northern Iowa, Fresno State, Utah State and New Mexico.

UH’S NATIONAL TV SCHEDULE

>> Aug. 31 vs. UCLA 1:30 p.m. (CBS)

>> Sept. 14 at Sam Houston 1:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

>> Oct. 5 at San Diego State 2:00 p.m. (CBSSN)

>> Oct. 12 vs. Boise State 5:00 p.m. (CBSSN)

>> Oct. 19 at Washington State TBA (The CW)

>> Nov. 9 vs. UNLV 4:00 p.m. (CBSSN)