Letter: A chance meeting with melodious school choir

Sometimes, we unexpectedly stumble upon something so breathtakingly beautiful in the midst of loud cars, crazy drivers, indifferent people and blaring headlines. I did so on May 15, at Ala Moana Center’s Centerstage, where I watched the Waianae High School choir, conducted by Shantelle Tom. The angelic voices of the students and the enthusiastic dedication of Ms. Tom was such a beautiful moment for me and others. We were captivated by the sounds coming out of these students!

Waianae High School, please know how far your aloha went during and after your performance. You were outstanding!

K.J. Nacino

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter