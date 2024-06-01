Letter: Famous Kapiolani Park fountain is in disrepair

The Louise Dillingham Memorial Fountain in Kapiolani Park used to be a pretty sight in the evenings. It ran from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and when lit by its two dozen or so floodlights, was quite a spectacle after sunset. Then the lights began to go out. Day by day they burned out, one by one, until now only one is left. The fountain is basically dark and has been so for several months. Reports to the park maintenance site and mention in Kokua Line have brought promises of action but no results.

Why does it take so long, and why is it so difficult to perform simple replacement maintenance?

Edward Conklin

Waikiki

