Mariel Galdiano lines up her putt during the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament on July 13, 2017.

Mariel Galdiano survived two bogeys and a double on her final four holes to make the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open on Friday at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pa.

Galdiano, who had only made the cut once in her previous five appearances at the U.S. Women’s Open, was 3 over in contention to finish near the top of the leaderboard when she double-bogeyed the par-4 15th. She also made bogey on 17 and 18, but ended with a 6-over 76 to finish two shots clear of the cut line at 9 over.

The 25-year-old, who prepped at Punahou and played collegiately at UCLA, began the day in a tie for 15th place.

She bogeyed her opening hole before getting it back with her only birdie on the par-4 5th. She followed with a double bogey on 6 before eight straight pars got her to the 15th tee at 3 over.

Her 7-over finish after an opening-round 71 has her in a tie for 45th place. She will tee off today at 8:22 a.m. local time.

Defending champion Allisen Corpuz, who was teammates with Galdiano in high school before attending Southern California, missed the cut at 12 over after shooting 77 in the second round.

Corpuz made two birdies, seven bogeys and a double in her round.

Her lone double came on the same hole Galdiano made her only birdie.