Scoreboard – June 1, 2024

Saturday, June 1, 2024
CALENDAR
TODAY
PADDLING
Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a: Manu O Ke Kai Regatta, 8:30 a.m. at Haleiwa Beach Park.
SUNDAY
PADDLING
Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Clement D. Paiaina Regatta, 8:30 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.
BULLETIN BOARD
KAHUKU HIGH SCHOOL
Kahuku is seeking a JV girls volleyball head coach and Varsity White girls volleyball head coach. Deadline is June 6. Interviews scheduled for the following week. E-mail resumes to: Kahuku athletic director Gillian Yamagata at gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us
MOANALUA HIGH SCHOOL
Moanalua is accepting resumes for the position of Varsity Paddling head coach. Resumes will be accepted now through June 14. All resumes should be emailed to the Athletic Director at Joel.Kawachi@k12.hi.us
CASTLE HIGH SCHOOL
Castle is seeking a head varsity softball coach and head girls varsity water polo coach. College degree preferred. Must be NFHS fundamentals of coaching certified and have at least two years of coaching at the high school level or above. Deadline is June 6. E-mail resume and cover letter to laynie.sueyasu@k12.hi.us