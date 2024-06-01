Scoreboard – June 1, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

PADDLING

Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a: Manu O Ke Kai Regatta, 8:30 a.m. at Haleiwa Beach Park.

SUNDAY

PADDLING

Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Clement D. Paiaina Regatta, 8:30 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

BULLETIN BOARD

KAHUKU HIGH SCHOOL

Kahuku is seeking a JV girls volleyball head coach and Varsity White girls volleyball head coach. Deadline is June 6. Interviews scheduled for the following week. E-mail resumes to: Kahuku athletic director Gillian Yamagata at gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us

MOANALUA HIGH SCHOOL

Moanalua is accepting resumes for the position of Varsity Paddling head coach. Resumes will be accepted now through June 14. All resumes should be emailed to the Athletic Director at Joel.Kawachi@k12.hi.us

CASTLE HIGH SCHOOL

Castle is seeking a head varsity softball coach and head girls varsity water polo coach. College degree preferred. Must be NFHS fundamentals of coaching certified and have at least two years of coaching at the high school level or above. Deadline is June 6. E-mail resume and cover letter to laynie.sueyasu@k12.hi.us