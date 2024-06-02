Column: Be wary of bad actors on cyber frontier

In psychology, the term “personal fable” refers to the belief that bad things happen in the world but will never affect us personally. Many people have similar feelings when it comes to cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity is the practice of protecting systems networks and programs from digital attacks. According to Terranova Security, 70% of consumers believe companies aren’t doing enough to secure their personal data. However, only 25% of consumers will stop using a product if it has been the target of a ransomware attack. Given that thousands of attacks occur daily, it is crucial for us to recognize the prevalence of cyberattacks and take proactive steps to prevent them.

Globally, there was a 72% increase in data breaches between 2021 and 2023. In Hawaii alone, there was a 7% increase in complaints of internet crimes between 2020 and 2023. The primary danger of a cyberattack is the breach of your personal data. Cybercriminals can gain access to your devices or accounts, causing personal and financial damage, including identity theft.

On an individual level, people over age 60 are the most common victims of cyberattacks because they are generally less familiar with identifying scams. It is easy for cybercriminals to deceive the elderly by posing as family members or government employees.

However, even young people, who are typically more skeptical of random text messages, phone calls and emails are not exempt from cyberattacks. Cybercriminals have begun using more sophisticated AI-generated content and “deep fakes” to target them as well.

There are many steps you can take to keep your information safe, such as using strong passwords with a password manager; using multifactor authentication to verify your identity; recognizing and reporting phishing attacks; and regularly updating your software. While these steps may seem time-consuming, they are essential for decreasing the risk of being hacked or having sensitive information stolen.

Even as advocates for cybersecurity, we discovered that some of us weren’t doing everything we could to avoid becoming the victims of a cyberattack, driven by the belief that “it could never happen to us.” Approaching the community with this mindset made it easier to relate to and encourage our peers, many of whom were familiar with the advice we shared but were not as proactive as they could be.

Given that the elderly are the most common victims of cyberattacks, we also shared our lesson with the kupuna at a local nursing home. We were surprised at the level of interest our participants showed and how impactful it was for them. In addition to our educational lesson, we provided practical help by sifting through spam messages and helping them identify scams. Evidently, there is a need in the community for expanded cybersecurity education, as the kupuna expressed a desire for us to come back for more activities.

As members of Gen Z, we use technology more frequently and for longer periods than previous generat- ions. While this familiarity makes us more adept with technology, it also increases our risk of exposure to cyberattacks. As such, we must take proactive steps to protect ourselves. Additionally, we have a responsibility, both individually and as a community, to make the world a better place by raising awareness and educating vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, about cybersecurity.

As technology becomes increasingly ubiquitous in our society, learning to adapt to it, instead of fighting against it, will ease the “growing pains” and benefit us more in the long run.

RJ Myers is a Pearl City High School student, Class of 2024.

