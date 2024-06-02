Letter: Nothing to like about presidential options

Monday was Memorial Day, a time to reflect. It was a day to express our gratitude, not only to the soldiers who died for the values we cherish, but also for all the people who are responsible for the life we enjoy today. I wonder how our actions — or lack thereof — taken today will affect future generations, and I wonder how well our generation will be remembered.

Election fever is heating up and we have to choose our next president soon. Joe Biden has not lived up to the expectations of many. Most notable is his unfettered support of Israel, which is killing Palestinians only to satisfy vengeance. Israel’s government is disregarding repeated appeals to reason.

Our other choice is Donald Trump, who unfortunately does not have a stellar record. Considering present realities and past experiences, we really do not have much choice, sadly enough.

Birendra S. Huja

Waialae Iki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter