Letter: Private school prices getting out of hand

There has been another huge rate hike at private schools. Mid-Pacific Institute just raised its rate to about $30,000; Punahou School to almost $32,000.

This is causing inflation. Why should my daughters turn over all the money they make just to satisfy the greedy people at these schools and others who feel their services are so important? My kids’ hard-earned money is being used to support these schools’ egos.

The schools are adding kindling wood to the fire and are now pouring gas on it. I feel that parents should pull all their kids out of private schools and put them back in public schools that are supported by our tax dollars.

Teachers should be paid a reasonable salary, but they should not be allowed to take most of my kids’ income.

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

