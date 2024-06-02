Kokua Line: Will city ever repair Kilauea District Park?
CHRISTINE DONNELLY / KOKUALINE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The walkway on the side of the Kilauea District Park gym facing 22nd Avenue is fenced off with orange netting due to overhead danger on Friday.
CHRISTINE DONNELLY / KOKUALINE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Orange netting protects people from overhead decay near the gym entrance at Kilauea District Park on Friday.
CHRISTINE DONNELLY / KOKUALINE@STARADVERTISER.COM
A classroom in the Kilauea District Park gym’s courtyard is marked unsafe on Friday.
CHRISTINE DONNELLY / KOKUALINE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Bleacher seating in the Kilauea District Park gym is cordoned off Friday, with a handwritten sign asking spectators not to sit above that point.
CHRISTINE DONNELLY / KOKUALINE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Weeds grow through extensive cracks on Kilauea District Park’s tennis court No. 4 on Friday. Adjacent courts have similar damage.