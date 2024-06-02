Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, June 2, 2024 75° Today's Paper

Hawaii NewsKokua Line

Kokua Line: Will city ever repair Kilauea District Park?

Christine Donnelly

By Christine Donnelly

Today Updated 11:25 p.m.

Editors' PicksFeatured Columns

CHRISTINE DONNELLY / KOKUALINE@STARADVERTISER.COM The walkway on the side of the Kilauea District Park gym facing 22nd Avenue is fenced off with orange netting due to overhead danger on Friday.
1/5
Swipe or click to see more

CHRISTINE DONNELLY / KOKUALINE@STARADVERTISER.COM

The walkway on the side of the Kilauea District Park gym facing 22nd Avenue is fenced off with orange netting due to overhead danger on Friday.

CHRISTINE DONNELLY / KOKUALINE@STARADVERTISER.COM Orange netting protects people from overhead decay near the gym entrance at Kilauea District Park on Friday.
2/5
Swipe or click to see more

CHRISTINE DONNELLY / KOKUALINE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Orange netting protects people from overhead decay near the gym entrance at Kilauea District Park on Friday.

CHRISTINE DONNELLY / KOKUALINE@STARADVERTISER.COM A classroom in the Kilauea District Park gym’s courtyard is marked unsafe on Friday.
3/5
Swipe or click to see more

CHRISTINE DONNELLY / KOKUALINE@STARADVERTISER.COM

A classroom in the Kilauea District Park gym’s courtyard is marked unsafe on Friday.

CHRISTINE DONNELLY / KOKUALINE@STARADVERTISER.COM Bleacher seating in the Kilauea District Park gym is cordoned off Friday, with a handwritten sign asking spectators not to sit above that point.
4/5
Swipe or click to see more

CHRISTINE DONNELLY / KOKUALINE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Bleacher seating in the Kilauea District Park gym is cordoned off Friday, with a handwritten sign asking spectators not to sit above that point.

CHRISTINE DONNELLY / KOKUALINE@STARADVERTISER.COM Weeds grow through extensive cracks on Kilauea District Park’s tennis court No. 4 on Friday. Adjacent courts have similar damage.
5/5
Swipe or click to see more

CHRISTINE DONNELLY / KOKUALINE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Weeds grow through extensive cracks on Kilauea District Park’s tennis court No. 4 on Friday. Adjacent courts have similar damage.

CHRISTINE DONNELLY / KOKUALINE@STARADVERTISER.COM The walkway on the side of the Kilauea District Park gym facing 22nd Avenue is fenced off with orange netting due to overhead danger on Friday.
CHRISTINE DONNELLY / KOKUALINE@STARADVERTISER.COM Orange netting protects people from overhead decay near the gym entrance at Kilauea District Park on Friday.
CHRISTINE DONNELLY / KOKUALINE@STARADVERTISER.COM A classroom in the Kilauea District Park gym’s courtyard is marked unsafe on Friday.
CHRISTINE DONNELLY / KOKUALINE@STARADVERTISER.COM Bleacher seating in the Kilauea District Park gym is cordoned off Friday, with a handwritten sign asking spectators not to sit above that point.
CHRISTINE DONNELLY / KOKUALINE@STARADVERTISER.COM Weeds grow through extensive cracks on Kilauea District Park’s tennis court No. 4 on Friday. Adjacent courts have similar damage.