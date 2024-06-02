New members appointed to Hawaiian Homes Commission

Swipe or click to see more

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Gov. Josh Green has appointed two new members to the Hawaiian Homes Commission, his office announced Friday.

Renown waterman and Maui activist Archie Kalepa was appointed to represent the Valley Isle, effective immediately.

Kalepa retired after serving for three decades as a Maui County lifeguard and is a “dedicated advocate for Hawaiian culture with more than 30 years of experience in rescue operations, cultural preservation and team leadership,” the governor’s office said in a news release. He replaces Randy Awo on the commission.

Green also appointed Lawrence Lasua, former president and CEO of Moloka‘i Community Federal Credit Union, effective July 1. Before his career at the credit union, Lasua worked at the Kalaupapa Branch of the state Department of Health’s Communicable Disease Division.

He replaces Zachary Helm on the panel.

Both appointees are subject to Senate confirmation and will serve in the interim until the next regular legislative session.