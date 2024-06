Mariel Galdiano lines up her putt during the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament on July 13, 2017.

Punahou alum Mariel Galdiano rebounded from a rough first 10 holes and rallied to shoot a 4-over 74 Saturday in the U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pa.

Her three-round total of 71-76-74 is good for 11-over-par 221, tying her for 60th overall. She is 16 strokes behind leaders Minjee Lee, Andrea Lee and Wichanee Meechai, who go into today’s final round in a three-way tie.

Galdiano started the day at 8 over but bogeyed the first, fourth, sixth and ninth holes to go out at 4-over 39. She then double-bogeyed the 10th to go 13 over for the tournament.

The 25-year-old UCLA alum then rallied, draining birdies on the 11th, 17th and 18th to offset a bogey on the 15th to come in on the back nine at even-par 35.

She tees off today at 2:34 a.m.

Galdiano is the only Hawaii women remaining in the tournament.

Defending champion Allisen Corpuz, who was teammates with Galdiano in high school, missed the cut at 12 over, as did the No. 1-ranked golfer Nelly Korda, who shot 10 over.