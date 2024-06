On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING

IndyCar Detroit 6:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123

NHRA Epping, Round 1 7 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

NASCAR Cup Enjoy Illinois 300 9:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

NHRA Epping, Finals*** 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Padres at Royals 8:10 a.m. PADS NA.230 NA

Rockies at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA Angels at Mariners 10:10 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Cardinals at Phillies 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

BASEBALL: NCAA REGIONALS

Teams TBD 6 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Teams TBD 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Teams TBD 6 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Teams TBD 7 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Teams TBD 7 a.m. ACC NA/251 261

Teams TBD 9 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Teams TBD 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Teams TBD 9 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Teams TBD 10 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Teams TBD 10 a.m. ACC NA/251 261

Teams TBD 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Teams TBD 1 p.m. ACC NA/251 261

Teams TBD 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Teams TBD 3 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

BASKETBALL: WNBA

Sparks at Mercury noon SPCSN 23/218 69

Fever at Libery 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

Wings at Lynx 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

FOOTBALL: UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders 6 a.m. KITV 4 4

Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats 1 p.m. KHON 3 3

GOLF

DP World: European Open 12:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open 5:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA: RBC Canadian Open 7:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA: RBC Canadian Open 8:30 a.m. KGMB 7 7

Champions: Principal Charity Classic 8:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

U.S. Women’s Open 9 a.m. USA 29/555 123

U.S. Women’s Open 10 a.m. KHNL 8 8

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE FINALS

West, Game 6: Stars at Oilers 2 p.m. TRUTV NA/550 126

West, Game 6: Stars at Oilers 2 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

SOCCER

French: Metz vs. Saint-Etienne 5 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Italian: Venezia vs. Cremonese 8:25 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

MLS: Atlanta United vs. Charlotte 10:30 a.m. KHON 3 3

Canadian: Valour vs. Vancouver 11 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

SOFTBALL: WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Game 9, Alabama vs. Florida 9 a.m. KITV 4 4

Game 10, Stanford vs. UCLA 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

SOFTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL GOODWILL CLASSIC

Third place: Teams TBD 4 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA

Final: Teams TBD 6:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA

TENNIS

French Open (continued) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

French Open 2 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

French Open 6 a.m. KHNL 8 8

French Open 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

MONDAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 12:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Giants at Diamondbacks 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Padres at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

BASEBALL: NCAA REGIONALS

Teams TBD 6 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Teams TBD 9 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Teams TBD noon ESPNU NA/221 73

Teams TBD 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

SOCCER

Int. Friendly: Gibraltar vs. Scotland 5:50 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*

Int. Friendly: Germany vs. Ukraine 8:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Int. Friendly: England vs. Bosnia and Herz. 8:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*

SOFTBALL: WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Game 11: Oklahoma vs. TBD 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Game 12: Oklahoma vs. TBD (if nec) 8:30 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Game 13: Texas vs. TBD 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Game 14: Texas vs. TBD (if nec.) 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

TENNIS

French Open midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

French Open 2 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

French Open 8:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

French Open 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Angels at Mariners 10:10 a.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

MLB: Yankees at Giants 10:05 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Rockies at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. 990-AM

MLB: Cardinals at Phillies 1 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

MONDAY

TIME STATION

SB, WCWS: Oklahoma vs. TBD 6 a.m. 1500-AM