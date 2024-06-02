Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 2, 2024

Karen Ledesma and Georgia Tien of Kailua were enjoying the sites in Santa Clara, Calif., including Poké House. Photo by Georgia Tien.
Honolulu resident Frankie Ruggles-Quinabo was delighted to find that Nashville's Original Shaved Ice truck had POG-flavored shaved ice on its menu. She was attending the CMA Fest in Nashville, Tenn. Photo by Edgar Quinabo.
Tom Abbott of Kaneohe caught sight of Molokai Fusion Poke Bar in Geneva, Switzerland, and realized that Hawaii is never very far away. Photo by Rene Abbott.
