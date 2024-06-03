Letter: ADU law prompts more questions than answers

Has anyone reviewed the results of the “Ohana Housing” experiment of several years ago? Did it alleviate housing needs effectively? Why does the governor think that adding more dwellings on properties will solve Oahu’s housing shortage? What will these dwellings cost, where are the architects drawing up the plans, and what are the zoning regulations?

If only 20% of Hawaii residents can afford current available housing, who is addressing the needs of the remaining 80%?

The governor wants to house the homeless. Before the homeless need homes, they require safe, quality mental health and addiction facilities.

Before we all move to the mainland for a different quality of life, is there a master plan for housing in our home state? How beautiful it would be here at home if we had a plan and enforced zoning laws.

Candace Thomson-Bott

Ewa Beach

