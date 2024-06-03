Letter: Guilty verdict will only embolden Trump camp

The verdict Thursday finding former President Donald Trump guilty of all 34 counts against him will only propel his victory as president on Nov. 5. The obvious attempt by New York Democrats to stop Trump’s ever more successful campaign through felony charges of misdemeanors will only encourage his supporters.

In the film “Tora! Tora! Tora!” Japanese Adm. Isoroku Yamamoto said after the attack on Pearl Harbor, “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.” The giant has been awakened with the Trump campaign.

Earl Arakaki

Ewa Beach

