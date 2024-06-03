Letter: Long-term care needed for homeless problem

Addressing homelessness in Hawaii requires more than temporary shelters and short-term solutions. A significant portion of the homeless population struggles with mental illness and addiction, conditions that cannot be effectively treated without long-term care facilities. These individuals often cycle through emergency rooms, jails and shelters without receiving the continuous, specialized care they need.

Long-term care facilities provide a stable environment where mental health professionals can implement consistent treatment plans, addressing both mental illness and substance abuse. Such facilities can reduce the burden on emergency services and improve overall public safety. Without these essential services, we fail to address the root causes of homelessness, condemning many to a life on the streets and perpetuating a costly and inhumane cycle.

Investing in long-term care is not just compassionate; it is a pragmatic approach that addresses the underlying issues, paving the way for meaningful and sustainable solutions to homelessness.

James Logue

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter