Off the news: Be prepared, hurricane season underway

Monday, June 3, 2024
It’s officially hurricane season in the central Pacific, which runs through Nov. 30. Experts expect a below-normal season, forecasting one to four tropical cyclones across this region, but it takes just one to wreak havoc. So get prepared now: assemble a 14-day disaster supply kit that includes food, water, medications, clothes and other essentials; develop an emergency plan; and stay informed.