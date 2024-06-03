Off the news: Ocean Safety to build operations center

Honolulu Ocean Safety broke ground in a couple of different ways last week. Most consequentially, Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed a resolution creating a stand-alone Ocean Safety Department, and another proposing establishment of an oversight commission on the ballot this fall.

Ocean Safety also broke ground on a new $2.5 million operations center in Lanikai — the first to be created for lifeguard services in its 107-year history. Until now, the lifeguard team has operated out of a “closet” between restrooms and stored equipment in containers near Kailua Beach.