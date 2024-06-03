Curtis Murayama: Former UH star pitcher Ako deserves spot on stadium’s outfield wall
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pictures of Les Murakami, Derek Tatsuno, the 1980 College World Series team and Kolten Wong adorn the outfield wall at Murakami Stadium on the University of Hawaii Manoa campus.
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE / 1979
Former University of Hawaii baseball coach Les Murakami, left, had Derek Tatsuno, right and Gerald Ako, not pictured, in the rotation together for one season, 1977.
COURTESY UH
Derek Tatsuno:
Still holds program records for wins, strikeouts, innings, complete games and shutouts
COURTESY UH
Gerald Ako:
Pitched all 15 innings in a win over Florida State