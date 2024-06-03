Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, June 3, 2024 75° Today's Paper

Sports

Curtis Murayama: Former UH star pitcher Ako deserves spot on stadium’s outfield wall

Curtis Murayama

By Curtis Murayama

Today Updated 11:44 p.m.

Featured Columns

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Pictures of Les Murakami, Derek Tatsuno, the 1980 College World Series team and Kolten Wong adorn the outfield wall at Murakami Stadium on the University of Hawaii Manoa campus.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Pictures of Les Murakami, Derek Tatsuno, the 1980 College World Series team and Kolten Wong adorn the outfield wall at Murakami Stadium on the University of Hawaii Manoa campus.

STAR-ADVERTISER FILE / 1979 Former University of Hawaii baseball coach Les Murakami, left, had Derek Tatsuno, right and Gerald Ako, not pictured, in the rotation together for one season, 1977.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER FILE / 1979

Former University of Hawaii baseball coach Les Murakami, left, had Derek Tatsuno, right and Gerald Ako, not pictured, in the rotation together for one season, 1977.

COURTESY UH <strong>Derek Tatsuno: </strong> <em>Still holds program records for wins, strikeouts, innings, complete games and shutouts</em>
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY UH

Derek Tatsuno:

Still holds program records for wins, strikeouts, innings, complete games and shutouts

COURTESY UH <strong>Gerald Ako: </strong> <em>Pitched all 15 innings in a win over Florida State</em>
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY UH

Gerald Ako:

Pitched all 15 innings in a win over Florida State

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Pictures of Les Murakami, Derek Tatsuno, the 1980 College World Series team and Kolten Wong adorn the outfield wall at Murakami Stadium on the University of Hawaii Manoa campus.
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE / 1979 Former University of Hawaii baseball coach Les Murakami, left, had Derek Tatsuno, right and Gerald Ako, not pictured, in the rotation together for one season, 1977.
COURTESY UH <strong>Derek Tatsuno: </strong> <em>Still holds program records for wins, strikeouts, innings, complete games and shutouts</em>
COURTESY UH <strong>Gerald Ako: </strong> <em>Pitched all 15 innings in a win over Florida State</em>