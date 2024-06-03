Galdiano finishes with 71 to climb into tie for 44th

Mariel Galdiano added a few extra dollars to her bank account with a climb up the leaderboard Sunday, closing with a 1-over 71 to finish in a tie for 44th place at 12 over in the U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pa.

The Punahou and UCLA alumna finished with a birdie on the par-4 16th and pars on her final two holes to shoot one of the better rounds of the day and collect $34,495. It’s the second-biggest career payday for Galdiano, 25, who made $37,274 for second place at the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic last month on the Epson Tour.

Galdiano, who made the cut for the second time in six U.S. Open appearances, jumped 16 places on Sunday.

Only two golfers finished the tournament under par, including winner Yuka Saso of Japan, who shot 68 on Sunday to win by three shots at 4 under.

Galdiano’s final-round 71 matched the 1 over she shot in the first round that put her in a tie for 15th place.

Despite hitting only eight of 14 fairways and eight greens in regulation, Galdiano kept her final round from getting away from her with two sand saves.

She bogeyed two par-5s and made another on 14. Her other birdie came on the par-3 12th when she hit her tee shot inside of 6 feet.

Her 27 putts in the round tied for 12th best among the 75 players left in the field. She gained 1.25 strokes putting.

Galdiano will return to the Epson Tour, where she is 12th in the Race for the Card standings. The top 15 finishers at the end of the season earn a 2025 LPGA Tour card.