Hawaii football team adds 3 commits

During Rocky Savaiigaea’s five football seasons as a University of Hawaii defensive tackle, all 14 prospects he hosted on recruiting visits eventually signed with the Rainbow Warriors.

Fifteen years after playing his last college game, Savaiigaea’s total is up to 15.

Farrington High linebacker Zaden Mariteragi, Savaiigaea’s son, accepted a 2025 scholarship offer from the Warriors.

Campbell High safety/linebacker Aisiah “Scoob” Paogofie and receiver Brandon Gaea of Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High also pledged to sign with the Warriors on Dec. 4, the first day 2025 football prospects may ink a letter of intent.

Mariteragi, who is 6 feet 3 and 220 pounds, transferred from Kahuku High ahead of the recently completed spring semester. Mariteragi was in the Red Raiders’ defensive rotation last season.

“He’s special,” Farrington coach Michael Lafaele said. “He’s got really good length for a linebacker/edge. I think Rocky did a really good job raising him. He’s a high-caliber kid. He has really good family values. Physically, he’s gifted. He has really good pass-rushing skills. He can set the edge for us on the run. He can do a bunch of different things. He’ll be one of those guys who really turns heads this year.”

Mariteragi’s parents accompanied him on the recruiting visit this past weekend. Savaiigaea marveled at UH’s improvements in facilities, nutrition and networking. “These kids are set up to know they have a life after football,” Savaiigaea said. “Our vision going into the official visit was different than when we finished it. We were impressed.”

Paogofie, who is 6-2 and 196 pounds, was used as a free safety and strong safety with the Sabers last season. This year, he will play rover, a hybrid in-the-box linebacker and pass defender. He projects to compete at linebacker at UH.

“The culture over there is amazing,” Paogofie said of his recruiting visit. “What (head coach) Timmy Chang is doing is inspiring.”

Gaea, who is 6-1 and 185 pounds, received a 3-star rating from 247Sports, a recruiting-analysis service.

“He’s a technical route-runner,” said UH signal-caller Micah Alejado, who was Bishop Gorman’s quarterback last season. “He grinds every day. He does extra work. He’s really nimble with his footwork. He breaks really fast. With the ball, he’s a playmaker. … He really makes a lot of plays with his speed. I don’t think he dropped the ball all season. He’s a sure pass-catcher.”