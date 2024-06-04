Letter: Homeless near Diamond Head pose public threat

A May article on wildfire risk says the on-scene commander has responsibility for determining necessary evacuation actions based on frontline conditions. Actually, their primary concern should be focused on putting the fire out. Immediate evaluations may be necessary as part of these actions, but fight the fire.

With respect to the people camping on the sides of Diamond Head, we should all be embarrassed that we let the ACLU and city leaders allow these humans to exist in Stone Age conditions. Many are not fit to make rational, independent decisions to care for themselves. In trying to heat food or stay warm, they endanger the rest of the people living in homes and surrounding area. And it is not only Diamond Head.

For the safety of all, they should be removed and placed in proper treatment facilities to address mental and substance abuse issues.

Mark Prose

Ko Olina

