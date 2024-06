Lori Kahikina, Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation executive director and CEO, speaks at the grand opening of Skyline in 2023. Seated behind her, from left, are Gov. Josh Green, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz and Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

In response to David Shapiro’s recent columns, Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation CEO Lori Kahi- kina did not deserve the bullying and harassment that she received from HART board Chair Colleen Hanabusa.

Kahikina took the job after a successful stint as the city’s environmental services director. She is a locally educated engineer whose public service should be recognized and appreciated. She helped salvage the rail funding by cutting back on two stations and a costly parking garage. She took on the position at a much lower salary than her predecessors. Not surprisingly, she turned down performance bonuses in the past as she recognized that the job had not been completed. Finally, she delivered the first 10 stations despite many setbacks.

Failure to renew her contract will be a huge mistake and a disaster for the future of the rail.

Wilfredo Tungol

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter