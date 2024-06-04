Letter: Smart-house tech helps those living with ALS

May is over and with it the annual ALS Proclamation in recognition of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Awareness and ALS Families Appreciation Month signed by Gov. Josh Green. The annual Lei of Remembrance was held to commemorate those who have passed away from this dreaded disease. However, a cure has not yet been found, nor has a medical partner to help us create a fully automated ALS Residence “smart house” for those who can no longer be cared for at home.

Smart-house technology could provide an opportunity to live a more hopeful, meaningful and dignified life for those trapped in a body that no longer works. Their brains are fully functional, making it possible for them to control their environment through the use of technology.

Thank you for the honks and waves to support our mission. We will keep on keeping on. Imua!

Katherine O’Connor

President, ALS Foundation of Hawaii

