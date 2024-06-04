Letter: Trump doing everything possible to evade truth

If the former president has any verifiable facts to back up his claims, then produce them. He cannot because they do not exist.

Donald Trump’s lies and misguided facts are scaring many people, but some devour his talk. He promised Mexico would pay for a border wall. He claims he can declassify anything he wants at any time. He believes ex-presidents should have full immunity and be able to break what laws they want. The law is the law in the United States, and he should set the example by abiding by it. Trump should represent the highest standards, but instead is making everything personal. He and his lawyers are giving it their all, and Republicans are footing his legal bills.

Whether you like the guy or not is irrelevant — just how honest and forthright has he been to this country?

Clifton Johnson

Waikiki

