Off the news: One ‘Ohana Fund registration extended

The One ‘Ohana Fund, providing money for victims of the Maui wildfires in lieu of personal-injury litigation, remains open to new registrations until June 15 for families who lost a loved one, or people who suffered serious injury.
This latest extension is intended as a gesture to aid families who need more time to complete their forms, according to the governor’s office. Survivors who lost loved ones in the fire can claim $1.5 million, while those who suffered severe injuries have variable claim amounts. Claimants are able to avoid the risk of litigation.
Information: www.mauicompensationfund.com.