An ‘egg’-cellent dish

When we were growing up, an often-requested dish was Chinese-style steamed eggs. The texture was silky like custard pie, but with a savory taste. Most times, it was simple, topping the eggs with soy or oyster sauce. But sometimes, there was ground pork, or sweet Chinese sausage, lap cheong, or even clams. This easy recipe mimics the soft texture of steamed eggs but can be made in a microwave. The trick is to adjust the power level to about 500 watts, which is level 5 on my microwave. For the best texture, mix the beaten egg with chicken broth, then strain it using a mesh strainer. A shallow bowl is recommended and only one serving at a time, to achieve the creamiest of textures using a microwave oven.

Microwaved Egg Chinese-style

Ingredients:

• 1 large egg, beaten

• 1/2 cup chicken broth

• 1 tablespoon soy sauce

• 2 teaspoons chopped green onions

Directions:

Mix egg with chicken broth and strain into a heat-resistant bowl. Cover with a paper towel and place in a microwave. Change power to low. On my microwave, I press level 5 (500 watts) for 4 minutes. Check for doneness and cook at 15-second intervals at low level until cooked through. There may be some chicken broth that does not cook. Remove from microwave and top with soy sauce (or oyster sauce) and green onions. Alternative toppings include chile crisp or sesame oil. Eat immediately or pour over rice.

Makes one serving.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks.

Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.