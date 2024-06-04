‘Do-nut’ miss this deal

Holey Grail Donuts introduces its newest creation, taro doughnut holes, dubbed Holeys. The gluten-free treats are cooked fresh in coconut oil and are now available. Pick them up in boxes of five for $6 or 16 for $18.

Two different flavors will be showcased each week. First, the mainstay — an inaugural Original Sin doughnut lacquered with a Hawaiian vanilla bean, maple, sea salt glaze. Then, a special rotating flavor will be featured weekly, including flavors such as saffron snickerdoodle, black sesame, chaga chai and cacao nib.

Holey Grail Donuts celebrates National Doughnut Day (June 7) with a free doughnut hole giveaway for every doughnut purchased.

“We’re not just launching a new product, but also celebrating our commitment to sustainable agriculture in Hawaii and taro cultivation,” states Holey Grail co-founder Hana Dreiling. “To that end, we intend to donate a portion of the proceeds from every holey sold on launch day to the Waipa nonprofit on Kauai.”

Visit holeygraildonuts.com.

New izakaya in Honolulu

IZAKAYA 855-ALOHA Restaurant & Bar just opened in adults-only Romer House Waikiki. The eatery is currently open for happy hour (4 to 6 p.m. in the bar and lounge) and dinner (5 to 10 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays to Sundays).

The modern Japanese izakaya has a Hawaiian twist and pays homage to the humble pay phone. The menu consists of buzzy cocktails and traditional small plates. Highlights include the poke sampler, ocean umami with Hokkaido uni and ikura, A-5 Miyazaki beef sandwich, okonomiyaki (Japanese pancake), A-5 Miyazaki grilled tableside, and POG kakigori for dessert.

To learn more, visit izakaya855aloha.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@855aloha).

Cause for celebration

Rigo Spanish Italian celebrates its five-year anniversary with a special menu. The Rigo 5-Year Anniversary Menu features Rigo throwback tapas including, a salmon marinato, croquetas and solomillo con foie. The latter boasts a 2-ounce josper grilled American wagyu sirloin, foie gras and braised daikon with grated onion sauce and pecorino Romano, and is only served after 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, its drink menu showcases a variety of choices, including a Charles Heidsieck “Réserve,” Sparkling Chardonnay Blend – Champagne, France NV ($25 by the glass; $105, bottle); a Rigo sangria ($5 glass, $25 pitcher); and an Andalucia mojito ($15). The latter was Rigo’s first cocktail on the menu and is a Spanish-style mojito with rum, muddled mint, lime and cream cherry.

Visit rigohawaii.com.

A special chefs’ collaboration

Halekulani’s executive chef Christian Testa is teaming up with Imperial Hotel Tokyo’s executive chef Yu Sugimoto to create a unique dining experience at Orchids, available during June.

The tasting menu costs $185 with optional wine pairings ($95) available. The collaboration dinner starts with an amuse bouche (selection changes nightly) and Atlantique saumon with creamy zucchini and salmon wafer. Next comes lump crab tortellini with lemongrass, saffron and sea urchin. It’s followed by roast Kona lobster with sauce American and red curry. Braised beef cheeks with leek foam, purple potato powder and artichoke confit concludes the savory portion of the meal.

Diners can enjoy a pre-dessert of black sesame yuzu doughnut, followed by a bittersweet chocolate tart with raspberry essence and blood orange sorbet.

For reservations and more info, call Orchids at 808-923-2311.