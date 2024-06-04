More rice is nice

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Don’t have any day-old rice in the refrigerator, but craving fried rice? That’s not a problem with this oven-baked sheet pan kimchi “fried” rice. The 425-degree oven draws out the moisture from the rice and makes it chewy and crisp. To add more richness and protein to the fried rice, crack eggs on top of the rice and bake an additional five to seven minutes.

Oven Kimchi Rice

Ingredients:

• 2 cups uncooked medium-grain white rice

• 1/4 cup toasted sesame oil

• 1/4 cup gochujang

• 3 tablespoons soy sauce

• 3 teaspoons sugar

• 1 pound won bok kimchi, coarsely chopped

• 2 cups chopped onion, 1/4-inch dice

• 3 tablespoons vegan butter, cut into small pieces

• 1/3 cup furikake

• Salt, to taste

• 1 sheet roasted seaweed, cut into strips

• 6 raw eggs (optional)

Directions:

Place rice in a sieve and rinse under cold water, gently agitating with your hand for 10 seconds. Cook rice according to rice cooker or multicooker instructions using 2 cups of water.

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line a half-sheet pan with baking parchment.

In a large bowl, combine sesame oil, gochujang, soy sauce and sugar. Stir in kimchi and onion. Add cooked rice, butter pieces and furikake. Combine. Add salt to taste.

Spread rice mixture in the prepared pan. Bake until rice is crisp and chewy, about 35 minutes. Turn pan halfway through baking time.

Garnish with roasted seaweed strips and serve immediately from sheet pan.

Serves 6.

Optional:

After removing the sheet pan from the oven make 6 depressions on the surface of the rice. Crack one raw egg into each depression. Return pan to oven and bake until whites are just set, about 5-7 minutes.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 6 servings and including eggs): 370 calories, 21 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 185 mg cholesterol, 1400 mg sodium, 24 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 12 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.