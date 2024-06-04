The ‘steaks’ are high

Swipe or click to see more

Father’s Day is coming up on June 16. If dad’s craving a savory steak dinner, “meat” his expectations with these options:

Aloha Steak House

Aloha Steak House (364 Seaside Ave., first floor) offers fine cuts of steak — including in-house dry-aged beef — along with a variety of seafood options.

Chef’s specialty cuts are recommended steaks that are butchered in-house daily. Choose from options like wagyu picanha, rib cap, Aloha Steak House chateaubriand and SRF American wagyu tomahawk. Or, opt for traditional choices like porterhouse, tomahawk and filet mignon.

Visit alohasteakhousewaikiki.com call 808-600-3431.

d.k Steak House

Located in Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, d.k Steak House (2552 Kalakaua Ave.) was the first on Oahu to dry-age its steaks in-house. The restaurant only uses 100% USA Source-Certified Steaks that are all natural. Its high-heat double broiler enhances the meats’ natural flavors and results in an ultra-tender texture.

The eatery’s 30-day dry-aged 22-ounce prime bone-in rib-eye is a signature dish. Craving something new? Check out the Asian crab Oscar 8-ounce filet mignon steak, which is topped with crab meat, asparagus spears and a miso-bearnaise sauce.

Call 808-931-6280 or visit dkrestaurants.com/d-k-steak-house.

Gyu-Masu Steak & Seafood

Located in the Embassy Suites by Hilton Oahu Kapolei, Gyu-Masu Steak & Seafood (725 Manawai St.) offers high-quality Japanese wagyu at affordable prices. Opt for the popular wagyu striploin or tenderloin, as well as wagyu brisket and boneless short rib. If you want something more traditional, USDA prime beef (rib-eye steak and New York steak) are also available.

Call 808-888-0172 or go online to gyumasuhawaii.com.

Little Joe’s Steakhouse

Little Joe’s Steakhouse (various locations) is a family-friendly eatery that offers classic American steaks at reasonable prices.

Choose from entrees like Greek filet mignon, New York strip, bone-in rib-eye and more. Don’t forget about sides like sauteed mushrooms, creamed spinach, and bacon mac and cheese.

Visit littlejoessteakhouse.com.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Located in Ala Moana Center, Morton’s The Steakhouse (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) offers an extensive menu of mouthwatering meats and delectable seafood. Butcher cuts include tomahawk rib-eye, wagyu fillet and dry-aged New York strip. Its USDA prime steaks and chops include filet mignon, prime bone-in rib-eye, prime cajun rib-eye and more.

Enhance your steaks with add-ons like black truffle butter and bearnaise sauce.

Call 808-949-1300 or visit mortons.com.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House (various locations) is known for its high-quality steaks and extraordinary dining experience.

The eatery recently launched a new Ruth’s Classics menu, available daily from 4 to 6 p.m. This three-course meal includes a starter, an entrée, a personal side and a dessert. Choices include Steak House or Caesar salad; steak and shrimp or steak and lobster entrée; sides of creamed spinach, garlic mashed potatoes or steamed white rice; and chef’s featured dessert.

Visit ruthschris.com.

The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood

Located on the 36th floor of the Ala Moana Hotel by Manta, The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood (410 Atkinson Dr.) is known for its panoramic views and exquisite dining experience. It offers 42- to 48-day wet-aged USDA-certified prime steaks, which are served on sizzling hot plates.

Choose from options like prime filet mignon, prime porterhouse, rib-eye cap steak, Signature steak and lobster tail, and more.

Call 808-949-3636 or visit signatureprimesteak.com.

StripSteak, A Michael Mina Restaurant

StripSteak, A Michael Mina Restaurant (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 330) is a modern American steakhouse that features high-quality meats with chef Michael Mina’s hallmark flair.

All steaks are finished with the eatery’s signature red wine-shallot butter. Popular options include dry-aged prime bone-in NY steak, prime NY strip steak, and the triple-seared A5 Japanese wagyu stripsteak. The latter features a special three-stage sear using Hawaiian sea salt, sake and soy glaze.

Call 808-896-2545 or visit stripsteakwaikiki.com.

The Butcher Bar

The Butcher Bar (364 Seaside Ave.), located next to sister restaurant Aloha Steak House, recently opened and repurposes steakhouse trimmings into innovative dishes. It’s the more casual counterpart to Aloha Steak House.

You’ll find savory dishes like the bone marrow burgers, shepherd’s pies and steak sandwiches, along with dry-aged NY striploin. The three-course Dusk Dinner is a customer favorite and includes a salad, rib cap or petite NY striploin, and housemade gelato.

Call 808-228-3352 or follow the restaurant on Instagram

(@thebutcherbar_waikiki).

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Waikiki

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Waikiki (2301 Kalakaua Ave.) is known for its USDA prime steaks that are dry-aged in-house in the restaurant’s own aging box.

Steak dinners for two, three or four are available, along with rib-eye steaks, NY sirloin steak and tomahawks. Enhance your dining experience with sides like lobster mac and cheese, creamed spinach and fried onion rings.

Call 808-922-3600 or visit wolfgangssteakhouse.net.

Ya-Ya’s Chophouse & Seafood

This Kakaako-based eatery (508 Keawe St.) offers a variety of steaks designed to satisfy any craving. Feast on specialty cuts like the prime tomahawk and A-5 Nagasaki wagyu beef. Or, opt for more traditional cuts like the prime bone-in rib-eye, porterhouse and filet mignon.

Enhance your meal with a la carte sides like Brussels sprouts, crème brulee corn or Ya-Ya’s scalloped potatoes.

Call 808-725-4187 or visit yayaschophouse.com.