Kokua Line: Can teen get driver’s permit without parents present?

Question: Can my teenage son get his driver’s permit without me being there? My mom is going to have to drive him to his DMV appointment next week, unexpectedly.

Answer: Yes, but you’ll need to provide a notarized Parental Consent Affidavit for your son to take to his appointment at the Driver Licensing Center. Also note that “if one parent has full custody of the applicant, appropriate documentation to show that only one parent has full legal custody of the applicant must also be presented,” according to the website of Hono­lulu’s Department of Customer Services.

The affidavit would be in addition to other documents your son must present, whether you are there or not. Parents/guardians are encouraged to accompany their learner’s permit applicant, but it is not strictly necessary if the person submits the required application, supporting documents and the affidavit, the website says.

For links to the driver’s license application (which also is used for a learner’s permit), the form for the Parental Consent Affidavit and the guide on what documents to bring, go to www8.honolulu.gov/csd/forms and click on “Driver’s License.”

Q: How long will it take to fix the Keehi boat ramp?

A: Repairs are expected to wrap up by July 12, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said Monday in a news release. “The scope of work includes the installation of a new aluminum framed loading dock with plastic lumber fenders and fiber-­reinforced plastic decking, as well as a new concrete abutment,” it said.

One lane of the ramp will stay open during the work, except when concrete is being poured and when the contractor is using a crane to lower the new dock onto the piles; then the whole ramp will be closed, for a total of about a week, it said. “Boaters may use the Sand Island Boat Ramp across Sand Island Access Road bridge on days the Ke‘ehi boat ramp is closed.”

Q: As someone who supports the rail project and wants it to work, I am disappointed that ridership is below projections. However, I do believe it will increase once the train goes to the airport. When will that be?

A: Late 2025, according to the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. Skyline’s second segment, a 5.2-mile stretch of guideway with stations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Lagoon Drive and Middle Street, will begin the third-rail energization process later this month, followed by testing and commissioning, with “anticipated transfer to (Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services) in late 2025 for the opening of serv­ice,” HART’s website says.

Skyline’s first segment, from East Kapolei to Ha­lawa, opened nearly a year ago.

Rockslide prevention

Motorists should expect delays on Koko Drive along the Kaimuki hillside as rockfall mitigation work is scheduled to begin next week and last four months, the city’s Department of Design and Construction said Monday. “This work includes rock scaling, installing rock anchors and applying ‘shotcrete,’ which is concrete sprayed onto the cliffside,” the DDC said in a news release. The work aims to prevent potential rockslides and improve public safety. Starting Monday, work hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays. At times, traffic might contra-flow in a single lane on Koko Drive between 3908 Koko Drive and Paula Drive.

Mahalo

I am a 77-year-old motorist who was stopped at the intersection of Kuakini Street and Nuuanu Avenue on Thursday afternoon when a young, visually impaired pedestrian (with cane) lost her direction while crossing and ended up in the middle of the road with traffic all around. Before I could get out of my car to help, a brave good Samaritan (a young lady) in a white Honda SUV jumped out of her car to guide the young pedestrian safely to the sidewalk, until a state sheriff pulled up and took over. She is a real hero! Also, auwe to the drivers tooting impatiently because of the incident! — Kaneohe kupuna

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.