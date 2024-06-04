Man, 20, is indicted in deadly game room shooting in Wahiawa

A 20-year-old Wahiawa man has been indicted by an Oahu grand jury on six charges including first- degree attempted murder, second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in a May 16 Wahiawa game room shooting that left one man dead and two injured.

The indictment alleges Alize Ou took a substantial course of conduct to cause the deaths of Christopher Miyose and Travis Key, although Key survived; and because it involved more than one person, he was indicted on first-degree attempted murder, a crime punishable by life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

He was indicted Wednesday for second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Miyose, and for attempted second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Key multiple times. He is also indicted on three counts of firearm charges.

According to a court filing, Ou is alleged to have also shot Key’s two roommates he had asked to help him rob the game room.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said in a written statement, “Game rooms are not only illegal. They are dangerous. Game rooms attract armed thieves, drug dealers, and prostitution. We will continue to work with Honolulu police to prosecute people arrested at game rooms and will use nuisance abatement laws to force game rooms out of our neighborhoods.”

A court document filed May 28 seeking probable cause to detain Ou without a warrant says the shooting occurred at 9:30 p.m. May 16 at an illegal gambling establishment at 216 Walker Ave.

Responding police officers say numerous witnesses pointed out a man identified as “TK,” who shot someone, but he was found unarmed with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg, the document says, and is apparently Travis Key, named in the indictment as a victim of the alleged attempted second- degree murder.

The following information reported by police was also revealed in that court document:

Key told police at The Queen’s Medical Center that Ou asked him and Lawrence Maneafaiga-Cunningham, who are Ou’s roommates, to help him rob an illegal gambling establishment.

Key alleges he and Maneafaiga-Cunningham were unarmed, wearing dark hooded jackets and pants, when the three entered the game room. A man, later identified as Miyose, began shooting at all three of them with a pistol, he said.

Key said he was shot four times and heard two other shots before losing consciousness.

When he came to, he said, he saw Miyose dead on the floor and the game room empty. Key said when he walked outside, he was assaulted by an unknown group of people.

Honolulu Police Department evidence specialists recovered nine spent 9-mm Luger cartridge casings, which were determined to have been fired from the same gun.

Miyose was found lying on the floor with numerous gunshot wounds to the head, and was pronounced dead at 11:06 p.m.. An autopsy revealed he died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The treating doctor found Key received gunshot wounds to his right upper extremity, back, abdominal area and lower left extremity, and suffered numerous broken bones in his lower extremities from the gunshots.

Maneafaiga-Cunningham reported he was shot in the buttocks, and was later taken to the hospital for treatment, where the projectile was found lodged in his left knee.