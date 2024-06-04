Republican Party busy recruiting for Hawaii’s uncontested Senate and House races

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Some 32 Republican candidates are running for the state House and Senate ahead of today’s candidate filing deadline for the Aug. 10 party primary elections.

This year, 12 of 25 Senate seats are open, along with all 51 House seats.

The Republican Party of Hawaii continued to recruit even more GOP candidates to meet today’s filing deadline, especially to run for seven Senate and 18 House seats that still do not have Republican candidates.

Going into the Nov. 5 general election heavyweight rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, Hawaii will have no election for Hawaii governor, and only one of Hawaii’s two U.S. Senate seats is up for election.

No well-known political contender, so far, is challenging either Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi or city Prosecutor Steve Alm.

In a state dominated by the Democratic Party, party primary elections often provide the most drama during an election cycle.

But today’s candidate filing deadline also could offer a preview of which Republican and Democratic candidates could win their primary races outright, ahead of a likely showdown in the November general election.