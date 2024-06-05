Letter: ADU law will exacerbate affordability problems

While the governor and most of our legislators are patting themselves on the back for passing an accessory dwelling unit law allowing up to two units per property, they have only made the problem worse while benefiting contractors, construction unions and investors.

Little do they understand that the problem with affordable housing is the myriad of regulations that make construction impossible.

Most lots in town range from 3,500 to 5,000 square feet and those in the luxury neighborhoods of Kahala, Nuuanu, Manoa and others are in the 10,000 sq. ft. range. It only makes sense to put ADUs on a minimum lot size of 10,000 square feet, unless people with smaller lots are willing to demolish their houses and attempt to rebuild with one ADU since setbacks and other requirements will be impossible to meet. Stupid is as stupid does.

Carlton Chang

Kaimuki

