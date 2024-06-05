Letter: Haiku Stairs beloved by more than thrill-seekers

As a child, I remember my parents pointing at the Stairway to Heaven from the H-3 as we drove by. I was awestruck by what appeared to be a never-ending tiny staircase scaling the enormous mountain into the clouds.

I finally experienced the climb for the first time as an adult, and the magical feeling of ascending and descending those metal steps while overlook- ing Kaneohe Bay is something that cannot be described with words.

Some paint the narrative that the Haiku Stairs are loved only by thrill- seekers and tourists with no respect for the land. But we should not ignore that a public opinion poll in 2023 found nearly 70% of Oahu residents are in favor of preserving the stairs. Why is the majority vote ignored?

I still look at the stairs with the same sense of wonderment every time I drive H-3.

Erinn Keala Burgess

Kailua

