Letter: More effective fireworks enforcement is needed

Illegal aerial fireworks light up the sky and homes in the Punchbowl area on Dec. 31.

I empathize with the Ewa Beach kupuna who was beaten by punks after he went over to complain about fireworks at his neighbor’s house. That kupuna probably grew tired of prior failed experiences to get the Honolulu Police Department to respond. I have reported the illegal use of aerial fireworks to HPD, only to have my action fall on deaf ears. There was no response, leading to more flagrant use over the last 20 years. In my neighborhood they’ve become so emboldened they’ll fire it up on a whim.

What will it take for our city and county to seriously address and resolve this decades-old problem? Hopefully, it won’t be the death of a neighbor, because the rule of law seems to have no effective mechanism for curtailing the scofflaws.

Trevor Tyler

Halawa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter