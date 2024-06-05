Letter: UH shouldn’t directly pay student athletes

I’m concerned about the future of college athletics and, in particular, the direction that Division I football and basketball are taking. I am not concerned about the individual athlete monetizing his or her brand like other influencers. I am, however, very concerned about universities going into the business of minor league professional sports and having to manage all of the issues related to the business of professional athletics.

With regard to the University of Hawaii, we need to clarify and clearly articulate the purposes of athletics (education of individuals, service to the community, etc.) and the proper role each sport plays in fulfilling those purposes.

In my opinion, operating a minor league professional sports business and employing students as professional athletes should not be part of UH’s future.

Dan Anderson

Kaimuki

