Off the news: Injunction filed to save Haiku Stairs

The Friends of Haiku Stairs are staying the course and have filed an injunction to halt destruction of the “Stairway to Heaven,” pending appeal of a previously rejected lawsuit. It is the latest bit of legal maneuvering as the Friends exhaust all options — including an appeal to the state Historic Places Review Board — to save what they view as a historical landmark.

Those efforts have been largely unsuccessful, and the city is moving forward with a $2.5 million project to dismantle and remove the WWII-era stairs from the Koolau Mountains.

The judge who denied the Friends’ originating lawsuit is tentatively scheduled to hear the request for an injunction on June 21.