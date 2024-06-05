Off the news: Tremors continue after Kilauea eruption

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Madame Pele put on a beautiful, albeit brief, 12-hour lava show early Monday morning southwest of Kilauea caldera — and ongoing seismic activity indicates that it might not be over yet.

Prior to Monday, lava had not been seen since September 2023. And though today’s Kilauea Volcano alert warning level has been downgraded to “watch,” volcanic tremors were still being recorded. Park visitors should stay on marked trails and overlooks, and stay informed via nps.gov/hawaiivolcanoes.

From afar, view live webcam images on the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory website, www.usgs.gov/observatories/hvo.