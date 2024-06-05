Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

FestPAC’s Festival Village ready for exhibition

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 11:21 p.m.

The photo above shows hale constructed with invasive tree species.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

The photo above shows hale constructed with invasive tree species.

People gathered Tuesday around the canoe Mauloa for a blessing after it was installed at the FestPAC Festival Village entrance.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

People gathered Tuesday around the canoe Mauloa for a blessing after it was installed at the FestPAC Festival Village entrance.

Nakeu Hudgins, 6, left, and Hilina'i Willey, 8-1/2, on Tuesday cleaned the hull of the canoe Mauloa, which will greet visitors at the entrance to FestPAC's Festival Village at the Hawai'i Convention Center.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Nakeu Hudgins, 6, left, and Hilina‘i Willey, 8-1/2, on Tuesday cleaned the hull of the canoe Mauloa, which will greet visitors at the entrance to FestPAC’s Festival Village at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

