FestPAC’s Festival Village ready for exhibition
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The photo above shows hale constructed with invasive tree species.
People gathered Tuesday around the canoe Mauloa for a blessing after it was installed at the FestPAC Festival Village entrance.
Nakeu Hudgins, 6, left, and Hilina‘i Willey, 8-1/2, on Tuesday cleaned the hull of the canoe Mauloa, which will greet visitors at the entrance to FestPAC’s Festival Village at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.