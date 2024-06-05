Hawaiian Telcom vows to serve Hawaiian home lands amid disruption

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

After Gov. Josh Green’s emergency proclamation Friday to preserve telecommunications services for approximately 1,500 homes and businesses served by Sandwich Isles Communications, Hawaiian Telcom on Tuesday announced its commitment to serving residential and business customers on Hawaiian home lands with existing connectivity infrastructure.

“We proudly serve Hawaiian homesteads throughout the state where we have the infrastructure and have been allowed access to serve,” Hawaiian Telcom President Su Shin said in a statement. “We will continue to include Hawaiian home lands in our plans as we invest in expanding our future-proof fiber network to bridge the digital divide here in Hawai‘i, enabling broadband access to more people in more places.”

Hawaiian Telcom announced its bid for conduits in the recent federal auction of telecommunication assets owned by Sandwich Isles Communications.

Pending final approval by the federal court, Hawaiian Telcom’s proposed ownership of the conduit system marks a “critical step toward advancing connectivity” for Hawaiian home lands.

Hawaiian Telcom said the bid does not include the wiring or equipment still owned by Sandwich Isles Communications, which are essential for maintaining current serv­ices for their customers, and that SIC’s obligation to serve its customers “remains unchanged.”

Upon taking possession of the conduit system, Hawaiian Telcom said it will collaborate closely with benefici- aries and stakeholders to meet and improve their telecommunication needs through its fiber network.

Hawaiian homesteaders who are interested in fiber internet or phone service should call Hawaiian Telcom at the following numbers: 808-475-8469 for residential service, 808-546-3458 for business service.