Honolulu Council is poised to adopt $4 billion-plus budget

The Honolulu City Council today is expected to review for adoption the city’s proposed $3.63 billion executive operating budget for the 2025 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

If passed, the budget — also known as Bill 12 — will fund city salaries and city employee benefits, including nondiscretionary costs like health care, retirement and other post-employment benefits, the city says.

The spending plan also will pay for the city’s public safety and public health agencies — Police, Fire and Emergency Services departments — which represent roughly 17% of the pro­posed operating budget, or $626.7 million, the city says.

Likewise, the Council will consider adopting the city’s $919 million capital improvement program to fund park improvements and upgrade public buildings including Honolulu Police Department facilities, the city says. The total cost of the overall budget, which is expected to be finalized today by the Council, will be over $4 billion.

Under Bill 13, roughly $445 million would go toward wastewater and global consent decree projects — meant to remedy violations of the Clean Water Act, as part of a 2010 settlement reached between the city and federal governments — which amount “to nearly half of all proposed 2025 fiscal year” CIP projects, according to the city.

Additionally, $162.2 million in CIP moneys pays for improvements to bridges, roads, street lighting and other transportation-related projects, the city says.

Before the meeting, Council Chair Tommy Waters said improving “the quality of life for our residents and prioritizing public safety for all” were pressing issues for the Council.

“In reviewing both the mayor’s proposed budget and the Council’s amendments, it’s evident that our key priorities are enhancing public safety, improving parks, and increasing the inventory of affordable housing for our kamaaina,” Waters told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser via email.

He added that those needs include an approximately $15 million increase “to our Parks Department, reflecting our commitment to fostering community engagement and well-being.”

“This includes a $300,000 appropriation to each Council district for park improvements in the community,” he said. “We are also prioritizing flood mitigation projects and climate change adaptation efforts to safeguard our communities for the future.”

As far as capital spending, Waters said the Council is “focused on core services, consistent with the operating budget.”

“Over the past few years, especially with the fuel leaks at Red Hill, the multi-­dimensional components of public safety have become increasingly clear,” he said. “Environmental health and clean water are key components of keeping our ohana safe, and much of that work begins at our city water treatment facilities.”

And as far as the city’s newly created stand-alone Department of Ocean Safety, Waters said funds provisionally have been earmarked for that sector, which Mayor Rick Blangiardi formed in May via executive order from the larger Emergency Services Department.

“Based on the administration’s request and Budget Chair (Radiant) Cordero’s amendment, an extra $350,000 was inserted in my compiled floor draft to provide for salary money to begin standing up the (Ocean Safety) department,” he said.

However, he noted “the full costs” of the Ocean Safety Department — including the transfer of hundreds of employee positions — will still need to be requested by the city administration for the 2026 fiscal year budget, which takes effect July 1, 2025.

Some in the community have urged the Council to afford more public-safety services to parts of rural Oahu.

“Please consider adding $500,000 to the budget for a first response center on the North Shore,” Heather Lusk, executive director of the Hawaii Health &Harm Reduction Center, said via written testimony. “With wait times impacting critical needs, we desperately need this resource!”

Dave Cruz, a Pupukea resident, agreed.

“I am in strong support of the Budget Committee and City Council’s recommendation to adopt the amendment proposed by Council member (Matt) Weyer to add $500,000 to the capital budget for planning and design of the Ocean Safety First Responder Center, North Shore District,” Cruz said via written testimony. “We desperately need these EMS/­ambulance services and the new Lifeguard District Office on the North Shore.”

Meanwhile, the Council is also expected to review respective budget bills for the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, charged with constructing the nearly $10 billion Skyline project to Kakaako.

Under Bill 16, HART’s operating budget totals over $138.3 million, a 27% increase over its current $109.2 million budget.

And under Bill 17, HART’s proposed capital budget for next fiscal year totals $574 million, a nearly 1% increase over the current $569 million capital budget, according to the rail agency.

The Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.