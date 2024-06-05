Former Hilo pitcher coming home to join Rainbows

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A pitcher who grew up root-root-rooting for the home team will be joining the University of Hawaii baseball team.

Hekili Robello, a 2022 Hilo High graduate, said he has accepted an offer to transfer from Santa Rosa (Calif.) Junior College.

“I played on the mainland for two years,” Robello said, “and I felt it was a great opportunity to come back home and also to play for the state (team) that I always grew up watching.”

Pro Baseball Radar, a service that analyzes recruiting and transfers, wrote: “the top uncommitted leader in weighted production is heading to Hawaii.”

In 16 appearances this past season, including 12 starts, Robello posted a 2.21 ERA with a 0.97 WHIP while averaging 1.2 walks and 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings.

Robello, a right-hander, relied on a fastball that clocked in the low 90s, a sharp slider, a curveball and changeup.

Of his out pitch, the slider, Robello said, “I worked on it with my pitching coach Jared Noonan, and just really figuring out mechanics and release points. And also training and getting stronger, which is going to help with that pitch.”

Robello, who is 6 feet 4 and 210 pounds, is projected to compete for a spot in UH’s starting rotation. Randy Abshier, who allowed one earned run in his final four starts, completed his UH eligibility. Spot starters Harrison Bodendorf and Alex Giroux are in the transfer portal.

Robello is fulfilling a plan that he hoped would lead him to Les Murakami Stadium. He said he went to Santa Rosa to mature as a student and player.

While he admittedly had a challenging adjustment during his first semester, Robello said, the experience was “worth it. It wasn’t a hard decision to make. It was something I wanted to pursue and continue to play collegiate baseball.”

Robello is back in Hilo, working and training this summer.

Seventeen UH players are competing in summer leagues. Shortstop Jordan Donahue is playing for West Virginia in the MLB Draft League while awaiting options on his baseball future. Donahue and catcher Austin Machado are considered the Rainbow Warriors’ top prospects ahead of next month’s Major League Baseball draft . Both are juniors who have the option of returning to UH If they don’t sign pro contracts.

Two-way player Itsuki Takemoto and first baseman/outfielder Ben Zeigler-Namoa are playing for the Orleans Firebirds in the prestigious Cape Cod League.

Here’s a list of UH players in summer leagues:

Cape Cod League: RHP/U Itsuki Takemoto (Orleans), OF/1B Ben Zeigler-Namoa (Orleans)

MLB Draft League: SS Jordan Donahue (West Virginia), OF Jared Quandt (West Virginia), LHP Cory Ronan (West Virginia)

Northwoods League: RHP Charlie Adamson (Green Bay), RHP Rylen Bayne (Duluth), RHP Kyle Dobyns (Green Bay), SS/3B Elijah Ickes (LaCrosse), RHP Brayden Marx (LaCrosse), OF Matthew Miura (LaCrosse), 3B/1B Bronson Rivera (Eau Claire), LHP Myles Standish (Mankato), RHP Zacary Tenn (Waterloo), LHP Dylan Waite (Mankato).

Prospect League: C Hunter Faildo (Danville)

West Coast Collegiate League: RHP Isaiah Magdaleno (Ridgefield).