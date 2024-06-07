Letter: Humanity would go long way in Lahaina recovery

There has been lots of concern, discussion and wrangling about the Maui wildfire, how to help victims, provide housing for those in need and more. There is an abundance of law firms lining up, pointing fingers and salivating at the possibility of huge payouts. Maybe the governor should ask them, nicely, to give 10% of their normal fees to funds supporting wildfire victims. The 10% might go a long way in helping to alleviate housing issues.

And looking at the availability of housing, perhaps instead of threatening investors with taking their rental properties, maybe Gov. Josh Green might convince firms to donate their time pro bono. Admittedly, goods need to be paid for, but suppliers could also discount the cost of goods. Rebuilding might go much faster and cheaper. It might also go a long way toward showing there is malama as a way of life, culture and protecting the aina.

John Henry

Kaneohe

